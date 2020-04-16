Harborchase Rock Hill Holds Spirit Week for Residents

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) Many senior living homes have stopped guests from coming in and seeing residents because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One facility in our community making sure the young at heart know they are loved and not forgotten.

The staff with Harborchase Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rock Hill having Spirit Week this week by parading around the building, going window to window waving and smiling at their residents.

On this Wednesday it’s Costume Day and as you can see many going all out to bring a smile to those who may feel alone.

Don Houck’s sister is a resident at Harbor Chase. He says he and his wife Donna have been taking part in spirit week – even making some signs to hang in the windows.

“Monday we did get to see her through a window”, Donna Houck says. “Because we came and did the parade. We go to go right up to the window because there was no danger. It was very heartwarming,” says Donna.

Harborchase also wanting people to know they will have their annual Spaghetti Dinner To Go on that is happening today, Thursday, April 16th. They will be offering drive dinner on the run.

Dinners are only 5 dollars. This benefits the York County Meals on Wheels program. Just (803) 981-6855 to reserve your dinner.

Make sure to catch CN2 Today Friday at 11:30 to learn more about how this parade is helping seniors cope during this time.