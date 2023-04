CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds is officially 50-years-old today, March 31st., and this will kick-off a year long celebration at the theme park.

A lot has changed since the park’s opening in 1973 and many are reminiscing as Carowinds unveils anniversary park decor and a new store that is taking guest down memory lane.

CN2’s Zane Cina spending the day at Carowinds as guest remember their first visit.