Governor visits Chester County as company announces a $360 million investment

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Canadian Company says its expanding into Chester County making it the biggest investment ever for the business.

Iko is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry. The company is planning to revive a manufacturing plant in Chester off Lancaster Highway and build another plant nearby from the ground up.

Iko officials say the Company will be investing more than $360 million into this project, and they expect to have construction and renovations completed on both manufacturing plants by 2025. Once finished with that, Iko says it will have more than 200 jobs to fill.

CN2’s Zane Cina attending the company’s announcement that attracted South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.