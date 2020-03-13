Governor Henry McMaster To Declare State Of Emergency, Close Schools Temporarily Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state’s response to the COVID-19 virus’ impact on the South Carolina.

Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, Governor McMaster’s order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days.

Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state’s Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

Additional actions to be included in the governor’s executive order:

All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hour

Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately

DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations

State price gouging laws shall go into effect immediately

The State Emergency Management Plan shall be activated

The governor will hold a media availability with the state’s public health officials today, Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state public health officials

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Today, Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.