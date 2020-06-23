Governor Henry McMaster Announces New Restaurant Safety Initiative

Governor McMaster Announces "Palmetto Priority Pledge"" Governor McMaster Announces "Palmetto Priority Pledge" Posted by Henry McMaster on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is launching a new restaurant safety initiative to ensure restaurants comply with CDC guidelines.

“We are disappointed with the lack of compliance with recommendations concerning wearing masks and social distancing,” the governor said.

He referred to DHEC who said last week more younger people are testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor says we need to be “very careful with schools starting in August and all young people, from younger grades on up, will be together, the chance for spread there is high.”

One way to help stop the spread, McMaster along with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association, DHEC and Parks and Rec and Tourism, came up with a new initiative for restaurants, called the Palmetto Priority Project.



He says it’s all about working together. McMaster says a palmetto priority seal will be given to businesses that cooperate with all of the guidelines, like social distancing and wearing masks, and are fully compliant.