Gov. McMaster Issues Non-Essential State Employees To Stay At Home, Coronavirus Cases Rising

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference this afternoon to address the public on the state’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He issued an executive order that all non-essential state employees will stay home from work starting tomorrow, Friday, March 20th.

He’s ordered that public and technical colleges’ presidents determine which employees are essential for work to maintain the students ability to continue taking classes online this semester. The goal is to have students finish without interruption.

Other orders:

County and municipal governments to provide unlimited access to buildings or facilities in which state agencies are housed. They are providing critical services to the public during this state of emergency. Those agencies must remain open and responsive.

The approval period for unemployment benefits has been expedited so that folks who are eligible can receive them faster.

DHEC shall temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations as necessary to expedite healthcare treatment for COVID-19, including patient rooms, beds and dormitories.

Law enforcement agencies like SLED and sheriff offices are to vigorously enforce laws to prevent robbery, actions of violence, theft and anything associated with lawlessness, especially on those who attempt to take advantage of this situation. With schools closed, resource officers can help with this. With court closings, law enforcement will be on top of everything more strongly.

Alongside orders, the governor also has some requests.

McMaster is asking that all South Carolina hospitals and overnight medical facilities restrict visitation to patients immediately with exception of end of life situations. Visitors going in asking for masks and glove are taking away from those who need to be treated.

He’s asking that once again, South Carolinians and all citizens use common sense. “If you don’t need to be in a public space, then stay home,” McMaster said.

He says it’s not necessary to hoard supplies as stores are running out of run-of-the mill items. McMaster says the federal government is making sure unemployment to medical supplies will be provided.

Dr. Linda Bell with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also spoke during the press briefing.

According to Dr. Bell, there are now 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in 17 counties across the state.

There have been 906 tests performed, 833 which are negative.

DHEC will continue to provide positive cases. As they increase, it will prioritize and identify those who are at high risk and most likely to have serious illness, including assisted living facilities and vulnerable populations.

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.

New cases

Abbeville County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 1 new case

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Dorchester County: 1 new case

Grenville County: 4 new cases

Horery County: 1 new case

Kershaw County: 4 new cases

Lancaster County: 1 new case

Lexington County: 1 new case

Richland County: 4 new cases

Saluda County: 1 new case

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

This includes:

washing your hands frequently

covering your cough

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into

Bell says we could see a doubling of cases, especially if people do not follow regulations. She says we will see a dramatic increase in counts from one day to the next and that the public should be prepared.

“This is taxing on members of work force and maintaining critical services and infrastructure, taxing on healthcare providers and the community as a whole,” Bell said.

Everyone is asked to monitor symptoms, avoid frequently touching surfaces, regularly wash hands, don’t use extra resources from those who need it most and focus on things to limit spread of the illness.