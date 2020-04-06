Gov. Henry McMaster Issues Mandatory Home Or Work Order, Cases In State Significantly Rises

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has issued a new executive order – a mandatory home or work order that goes into effect tomorrow, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Everyone should stay home unless they are working, visiting family, recreating outdoors or obtaining necessary goods. Non-compliance can result in criminal penalty.

The governor is also requiring mandates of open retail stores to limit customers. He’s asking no more than 5 customers for every 1,000 square feet or 20 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Violation of these mandatory requirements could result in a misdemeanor, which is 30 days in jail or a $100 fine.

“As we have said before – when the science, data, facts and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” McMaster said. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”

McMaster said too many people are on the roads and on the waters. He says there not complying with the social distance requests.

No additional businesses or activities will be limited as a result of this order. On Friday, McMaster issued an executive order that extended the list of non-essential businesses to close at 5 p.m. today.

By the end of this week, the governor expects to have over 200,000 people apply for unemployment insurance in South Carolina.

He says, “We must be aggressive in going after this virus, but must seek to do as little damage to the homes and businesses and people in jobs as is possible.”

McMaster is urging the General Assembly to return to work on Wednesday of this week to take care of vital business.

As far as Easter Sunday, he’s urging churches and other denominations stream their services on the internet, meet outdoors or provide social distance measures in church.

Dr. Linda Bell with SC DHEC…

According to DHEC, therer are 183 new cases today, bringing the total number to 2,232. There’s now an accelerated rate of infections with an average of 187 new infections per day in this past week, an increase from an average of 90 new infections per day in the week prior.

DHEC says private labs around the nation are having delays, and not everyone has been tested, so those factors will impact the numbers we’re seeing.

Of the 22,000 COVID-19 cases, only 10 percent of tests are positive.

Based on the latest figures – York County has 95 cases and two deaths, Lancaster County has 43 cases and Chester has 14 cases.

As far as deaths, there are now 48 in total.

Dr. Nicholas Davidson with SC DHEC…

The CDC is not recommendinng people buy medical asks, but are saying homemade masks could reduce your risk. You should wear a mask in places where social distancing is hard, such as a grocery store.

in the video above, Dr. Davidson explains how to make a homemade mask. SC DHEC says they will post instructions on how to make a mask.

SC National Guard…

There’s an estimated 3,500 people who will need hospitalization by May in South Carolina.

There are currently 5, 944 hospital beds available in the state. More beds will be added by the end of April and early May.

This is a contingency plan and could change.