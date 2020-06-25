Good Samaritan Attempts To Stop Two Shoplifters At Lowe’s In York

YORK, S.C. — A good Samaritan attempted to stop two shoplifters at a Lowe’s in York.

37-year-old Joseph Allen and 32-year-old Earl Thomas Erickson are both arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Possesion of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Assault and Battery in the 3rd Degree and Shoplifting.

Officers say the two were in the process of taking merchandise from the Lowe’s when a good Samaritan stepped in to attempt to stop them.

Reports say that’s when Erickson pulled a firearm on the man to prevent him from interfering.

Erickson and Allen are in custody and being held at York County’s Detention Center.