Go on a Farm Adventure at Cherry Place Farm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today takes us to a participating farm on the York County Ag+Art Tour where you’ll feel even closer to nature as you meet farm animals, pick strawberries and learn more about agriculture.

Cherry Place Farm, a family ran farm and during this weekend’s Ag+Art Tour you’ll be able to enjoy the final days of strawberry picking, finding the perfect plant for your home garden, lunch, browse amongst on-site vendors and special meet-and-greets with Addie the Donkey, pigs, baby goats and cows.

You want to go?
Cherry Place Farm
1922 Oakdale Road
Rock Hill, SC
Open Saturday and Sunday

