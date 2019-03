CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( CN2 TODAY) We got to take the new Giti Tire, the GT Radial Maxtour LX for a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway! Learn more during this interview about Giti Tire and how it continues to bring jobs to the Tri-County. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil brings us more.

