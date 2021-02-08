Frustrations turns into a Possible Solution for South Carolina Teachers

ROCK HILL- Educators teaching in person in South Carolina are spending 3 to 5 days at school with students but they are not included in phase 1A of the COVID vaccine distribution.

Senator Mike Fanning introduced and sponsored a joint resolution directing DHEC to include public school teachers and support staff in this current phase.

Recently, the resolution went into its second reading. Fanning says it’s something that can’t happen soon enough.

The third and final reading is expected to be happening soon. Those in favor of the resolution says teachers getting the vaccine in the summer makes no sense. They’re hoping if approved teachers could be vaccinated by March.