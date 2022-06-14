Former Assistant Principal Sentenced For Abusing Student

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A judge sentenced Kenneth Williams to 18 months behind bars, 3 years probation and 15 years on the Sex Offender Registry.

He was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of sexual battery with a student.

According to officials, consecutive to that he was sentenced to 10 years suspended on 3 years probation on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Time served for a charge of disseminating obscenity and Williams has 22 Days credit for time-served.

He will be on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years based on the ABHAN conviction.

Williams was an assistant principal at Northwestern High School in 2016 when he was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

After nearly 6 years, that student, who is now 22 years old is shared her story in the video above with CN2’s Renee O’Neil.