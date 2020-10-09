Football Friday And CN2 Athlete(s) of the Week

With the health and well-being of students and staff at both schools most important, tonight’s Northwestern football game against Spring Valley High School has been postponed after several individuals affiliated with the Vikings program have reported COVID-like symptoms.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date that has not been announced.
Sports reporter Morgan Cox will now be covering the Fort Mill as the Yellow Jackets take on Hartsville for homecoming
