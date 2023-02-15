Enrollment Frozen at 3 Fort Mill Schools

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District says 3 of its schools have reached their capacity. In order to limit overcrowding 3 schools are now frozen. That means if new students want to attend Gold Hill Elementary School, Gold Hill Middle School or Pleasant Knoll Middle Schools – they will have to go to another school. Bussing will be available for those students that will have to be re-routed. Again, this is just for new students and does not affect current students. More details below.

Full press release:

NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENT FREEZE AT THREE FORT MILL SCHOOLS

FORT MILL, SC — In an effort to maintain favorable student-teacher ratios in all schools and limit overcrowding in current buildings, the Fort Mill School District has placed Gold Hill Elementary School, Gold Hill Middle School and Pleasant Knoll Middle School in an enrollment freeze.

A freeze means that all new students enrolling in the attendance zones for these schools will be assigned to another school as outlined below:

Gold Hill Elementary School students will be enrolled at Orchard Park Elementary.

Gold Hill Middle School students will be enrolled at Banks Trail Middle School.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School students will be enrolled at either Springfield Middle School or Banks Trail Middle School based on high school attendance area.

PKMS students who also live in the NFHS attendance area will be enrolled at SFMS. PKMS students who also live in the FMHS attendance area will be enrolled at BTMS.



The freezes were enacted due to the growing student population as a result of new growth and development in the area. This action was taken to allow class sizes to remain at acceptable levels and not overload the building capacity.

Students using bus transportation will remain on their assigned bus and travel to their assigned school each day. The district will shuttle students to and from their home to school to their assigned school each day.

This freeze does not impact any student currently attending these schools. Only students who enroll in these attendance zone following the enactment of the freeze will be assigned to a different school.