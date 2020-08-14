EagleCon, Socially-Distanced Autism Awareness Day With Game Convention Elements, Set For Saturday, Aug. 15th

FORT MILL, S.C. — A socially-distanced autism awareness day with game convention elements, called EagleCon, is happening this weekend.
The event, which celebrates autism awareness, was originally scheduled to take place in July, but was canceled due to COVID-19.
It will now take place this Saturday, August 15th.
This time, EagleCon will be completely virtual via Zoom and streamed live on Facebook.
If you recall, EagleCon is Jared Barnes’ Eagle Scout project.
The Fort Mill teen and founder was identified with autism in 2014 and has faced the challenges many children on the autism spectrum encounter.
He along with the South Carolina Autism Society will host the event from 12 to 6 p.m.
Youth with autism, parents of autistic kids as well as related service providers and Jared will speak during the event.
You can sign up for online role playing games. Sign-up at eagle-con.org.
Jared graduated from Faithful Scholars and will be attending Winthrop University in the fall.