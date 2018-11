Come grab a hotdog or two and support our K-9 Police Dogs at Dogs for Dogs! This event is put on by the Comporium Pioneers. Its purpose is to raise funds to purchase Canine Trauma Kits for K-9 Police Dogs in York and Lancaster Counties.The event is Thursday, November 15th. Watch the interview for more details!

