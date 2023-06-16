Digital Dashboard – Women’s shelter receives big donation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s Digital Dashboard, The Life House Women’s Shelter shared on social media it is so grateful for the support of the community after the Junior Welfare League for partnering and raising money for the organization.

The Junior Welfare League presented a check worth close to 35,000 dollars, leaders with Life House say is life changing.

Life House Women’s Shelter works to help single women and women with children get back on their feet after being homeless.

