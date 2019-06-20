Dementia Awareness Journey

Fort Mill, S. C. (CN2 NEWS) This month is dementia and brain awareness month. Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill hosted a dementia journey event as a resource for those suffering from the disease and those that care for them. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is telling you about the church’s first year having an event like this and how they hope to do it annually.
