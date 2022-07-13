CN2’s – Take Me Home Pet of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Join us as we meet this week’s York County Humane Society’s Pet of the Week.

Mary Beth Knapp introduces us to Tulip and Daisy

Tulip, a little over a year old, black and white sweet girl who came to the shelter as an abandoned mom. Though her kittens have all been adopted she is still looking for her furr ever home.

Daisy is a fun loving brown puppy with a lot of energy. She would be perfect as a running companion. She is Miss Personality with sweetness overload.

If you are interested in one of these beauties in joining your family click here for the Humane Society Facebook page or call them at 803-802-0902 to make an appointment to meet your next furr baby.

