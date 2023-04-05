CN2 TODAY – The Great Easter Egg Classic fills 40,000 eggs for children’s event tomorrow.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Crews of bunnies are working hard to fill thousands of eggs for the 40th Anniversary of the WRHI and YMCA of Upper Palmetto GREAT EASTER EGG CLASSIC.
The Free Egg Hunt will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 6 at 2 pm is open to children ages 2 to 11 and will be held at the Cherry Park Softball Field.
With over 40,000 eggs to hunt, children will enjoy collecting eggs filled with candy and prizes in 10 different age runs.
There are time slots for each age – with 2 year olds taking place at 2 PM. Vendors open at 1:15 PM. Traffic will be heavy and all runs will start on time. Leaders with WRHI say all prizes must be picked up at the Cherry Park Enclosed shelter near the playground. WRHI