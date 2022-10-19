CN2 Today – State Fair, Scarecrow Crawl, Sober Oktober Fest & Pets of the Week

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday, October 19th edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil is on Fort Mill’s Main Street learning about its Scarecrow Crawl and upcoming Fall Festival!

And the South Carolina State Fair is underway! Renee speaks to Nancy Smith with the State Fair about what you can expect this year.

Plus, Keystone Substance Abuse Services is holding a Sober-Oktober Fest this weekend! Its fun for the entire family.

The Humane Society of York County also shares its Pets of the Week and some Halloween safety tips for our furry friends!

