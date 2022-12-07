CN2 Today Show – Historical Home Tours, Tips to Destress, Cat in a Tree & Pets of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and Cn2’s Carolina Hasty are getting a look into some historical homes in York that are decorated for the holidays and ready for the season.

We have ticket information the Yorkville Historical Society Holiday Home Tours.

Plus, we take to the gym for exercise tips on how to keep the stress levels down during the season.

Kay Baker of Love, Life Fitness has simple tips you can do right in the privacy of your home.

Plus, thanks to some unexpected workers who took time out of their day to rescue a cat from a tree. This is not just any tree!

We also have this week’s Pet of the Week from the York County Humane Society.

Looking for a new sport for Brunch? We take you inside Poppyseed Kitchen in Fort Mill!

Need a date night? Try Craft Axe Throwing in Fort Mill! CN2’s Laurabree Monday takes a swing at it!

