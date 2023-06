ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new brewery is in Rock Hill! Middle James Brewing, located inside the new Powerhouse is now pouring its own beer in South Carolina!

The first Middle James Brewing opened in Pineville, North Carolina four years ago.

Now the owners say they wanted to come to Rock Hill to offer their beer to even more people!

