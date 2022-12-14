CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Hippo and Baloo!

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) –   If these sweet faces catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

May be an image of dog and text that says 'ልী DOG OF THE WEEK HIPPO How much do you want a HIPPO for Christmas?! He is ready for you to "feed him, wash him, and give him his massage!" At years old, HIPPO is such a gentle boy, who loves to play! He loves to go on walks and show off his big goofy smile when you give him pets! Hippo is ready for his forever home! CALL TO MEET HIPPO 803-802-0902 HUMANE SOCIETY OF YORK COUNTY oca/no-killshefter giving ned arimats second chance'

May be an image of ‎cat and ‎text that says '‎حر CATOF CAT THE WEEK BALOO Baloo's previous family just decided they didn't want a cat anymore. This year-old little guy was nervous and scared when he came to us, but now he is a purr machine! He is looking for home that will love him forever! We would really love for Baloo to see what a stable and loving home is like! CALL TO MEET BALOO 803-802-0902 HUMANE SOCIETY OF YORK COUNTY localno-killshefter, giving abandoned animats secord chance‎'‎‎

Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:  

      • Laundry Detergent
      • Healthy Weight Dog Food
      • Big & Small Dog Treats

CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center

 

