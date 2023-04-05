CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Brienne and Mr. Jenkins

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

Brienne is estimated to be just over 2 years old and can be found in the Cat Lounge. She gets along great with other felines. She is such a sweet heart. She is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested. Brienne is an owner surrender at no fault of her own and is looking forward to a forever home filled with love.

This scruffy senior is Mr. Jenkins. He is estimated to be just over 8 years-old and was an owner surrender at no fault of his own.

Mr. Jenkins is an adorable, super sweet, wire haired terrier who will definitely melt your heart.

He gets along with other small pooches and will often share his gruff voice if he thinks you have miss counted his treats! Mr. Jenkins is neutered, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested and will make a great addition to the right family.