CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Maxim & Whoopie Pie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this July 5th edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Maxim and Whoopie Pie.

This beauty is Whoopie Pie! She was found as a stray in a construction site. They don’t know what experiences this girl has had but she is a lover but super sensitive over other canines. It is estimated that her age to be about 1.5 years old. She still such a good pup but very patient awaiting her turn. She loves her car rides, walks and time with her peeps. She is spayed, tested, micro chipped and vaccinated, ready to meet you.

This handsome tabby is Maxim. He loves to be free inside the rescue scoping out all the fun to be had! He enjoys playing, running and just being out of his cage. They estimate Maxim’s age to be just over 8 years old. Maxim is a very active boy & would be a great addition to any family adding love, activity, entertainment and affection to your word. This handsome boy was pulled from Animal Control and unfortunately tested FIV Positive (auto immune deficiency).

Some details about FIV+ that the Humane Society wants you to know is that FIV cats can live with other cats who don’t have FIV as long as they get along and don’t fight, causing bite wounds. FIV cannot be transmitted to humans or other non-feline animals.

If either of these boys melt your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic, If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.