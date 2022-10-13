CN2 Today – Oktoberfest Returns to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill is set to come alive for the annual Oktoberfest Festival on Saturday, October 15th.

From 12 until 9 PM families are encouraged to come out and try German themed food, German beer, inflatables for the children, activities, a mechanical bull, axe throwing and more!

There will also be vendors on site, a scavenger hunt, a cornhole tournament hosted by teh American Cornhole League and an official Steinholding competition hosted by the U.S. Steinholding Association.

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Elssy Rosario with the City of Rock Hill to learn more!

MORE: https://www.facebook.com/events/5171468622968105