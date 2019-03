ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we speak with a organizers with the DSR Center of Hope about their upcoming golf tournament in April! Plus we learn more about a new pilot project from Winthrop leaders that was created to fight York County’s Opioid Crisis. And calling all moms! We take you inside the Upscale Wee Sale! Plus on Piedmont Medical Center Today we learn more about the updates inside of the Women’s Center for mom and baby!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Kidcreate Studio - New Year's Eve Event

Parents, drop your children off for a few hours so you can r...