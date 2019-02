ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we take you inside Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department’s annual BBQ and Bake Sale! Plus a local author joins Laurabree Monday in the studio. And our new series called Ask the Pharmacist starts today, brought to you by Carolina Pharmacy. Plus its Fitness Friday! Debbie Rast shows us a workout you can do in your own home.

