“Get a New Ball” Author Interview – Mica McCoy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) There are people who may have an idea for a book, but not too many actually put pen to paper and get it published. Well Rock Hill’s Mica McCoy can now hold his first book – that’s meant for young children and their families to enjoy. It’s called “Get a New Ball” – and he got the idea from his son Myles who loved t-ball and would always say “get a new ball” when he got to bat. He had every intention of hitting a home run and needing a new ball. Here’s more from our interview!

