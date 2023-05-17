CN2 Today: Chasing the Wake event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On Saturday, May 28th plan to hit the water at Southtown Wake Park in Rock Hill for the 2nd annual Chasing the Wake memorial event.

The event is in honor of Chase Huechtker who passed away at 22 years old from Fentanyl intoxication after battling an opioid addiction for three years.

Chase was an avid wake boarder beginning at age nine. His parents, Trent and Angie started the Chase Huechtker Foundation in his honor so they can continue his legacy of sharing his passion of wakeboarding with others.

Chasing the Wake will be Saturday, May 28th at 4 PM at Southtown Wake Park in Rock Hill.

The event is free for all ages. There will be vendors, food trucks, and more.

In the interview above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil talks with Angie and Trent about the event and what you can expect.