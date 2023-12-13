CN2 Sports – Winthrop men’s basketball team secures two road wins and extends win streak to four

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop Eagles men’s basketball team is back in Rock Hill after a couple of road matchups against the Georgia Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder catches up with head coach Mark Prosser to recap those two wins, and learn how the team is continuing to develop while on a four game win streak.

Coach Prosser also looks ahead as the team prepares for two more upcoming away games against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida State Seminoles.

Catch the full conversation in the latest sports report.