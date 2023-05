ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder getting a well-deserved rest after a busy stretch that wrapped up the high school soccer season – ending with a wet trip to Columbia for the state championship for one tri-county team.

Those highlights headed your way.

Plus, an update of the high school baseball and softball playoffs.

CN2 has all this and more on your latest edition of CN2 Sports.