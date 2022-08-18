CN2 Newscast – The Growth of I-77, A YC Councilman Resigning, Clinton College Volleyball’s Historic Moment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate 77 region is certain to continue growing and the Alliance fostering that growth believes not even a recession can stop it.

York County Council member Brandon Guffey, who represents District 6, is resigning from his seat on council effective November 7th.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… The Clinton College Volleyball team getting to put on their uniforms for the very first time. And, a former Winthrop head coach has a new job.

We have those stories and much more in tonight’s CN2 News.