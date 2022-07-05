CN2 Newscast – Schools Hiring, Panthers in Court & Kids on the Ball Camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District is giving everyone a chance, hoping adults will consider joining their team as a staff member. With a little more than a month before those doors open there are more than 150 jobs that need filling.

Camp was a slam-dunk again this year with many new faces at York Recreational Center. This camp helps children with special needs learn to play basketball.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, the YMCA in Fort Mill is hosting the Kids on the Ball, Ultimate Sports Camp. This camp offers sports for Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Soccer, Foot ball, Golf, and so many more.