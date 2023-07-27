CN2 Newscast – Murdaugh settlement, Boat Bill passed, & Changing NFL teams

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The family of Mallory Beach, the teen killed in the Murdaugh boat crash in South Carolina back in 2019 is in a York County courtroom for a settlement hearing.

Also, A new law may change the way some hit South Carolina waterways by boat. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Boating Safety and Education Bill into law on this Thursday.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder has some updates on former greats and their status with the NFL.

See those stories and more in the July 27th edition of CN2 News.