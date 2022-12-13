CN2 Newscast – Bond Hearing Ends In Tears, TAP Into The Arts, Tuesday Night Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man charged with the murder of a retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant is granted bond by a judge with bail set at $250,000.

TAP into the Arts celebration allows adults with intellectual disabilities to create their own art from pictures, to paintings, and even pottery pieces thanks to the Therapeutic Art Program.

And later in CN2 Sports… we’re used to seeing basketball at the Rock Hill sports and event center but how about combat sports? CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with a weekend recap of sporting events you may have missed.