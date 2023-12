ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, also known as DHEC releasing the report of overdoses in York County for the year.

Plus, an update on a car Chase reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hours where 4 were taken into custody.

And many Tri-County athletes announce new beginnings as they show off which colleges they will be going to on this Signing Day.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.