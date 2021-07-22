CN2 Newscast 7-22-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County leaders say they have a long list of improvements that need to be made to the county, one high on the agenda is a new Public Works Complex. Plus, a sizable new project in Fort Mill is connecting communities in some ways, for the first time. Also, we’re speaking with a future Eagle Scout about his project at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

