CN2 Newscast 7-22-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Lancaster County leaders say they have a long list of improvements that need to be made to the county, one high on the agenda is a new Public Works Complex. Plus, a sizable new project in Fort Mill is connecting communities in some ways, for the first time. Also, we’re speaking with a future Eagle Scout about his project at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Rock Hill Bridge to Close for 90 Days for Repairs
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - The city of Rock Hill says beginning Thursday, July 22nd the Charlotte Avenue Bridge will close for repairs....
paid advertisement