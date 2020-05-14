CN2 Newscast 5/14/20

Businesses with York County Community Foundation coming together to help struggling nonprofits trying to support those in need, a mom who lost her daughter in a motorcycle accident – 23 motorcyclists have been killed in the state in 2020, the city of York displaying American flags to give residents a symbol of hope during the pandemic, a bill allowing all voters to vote absentee in June primaries and runoffs and our next “get to know a coach” segment.

