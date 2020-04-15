CN2 Newscast 4/15/20

City of York preparing to take on additional housing developments and recreational projects, are men or women more likely to die from Coronavirus – doctors speak out, NarroWay hosting a BBQ fundraiser to help them pull through the pandemic, our latest Business Spotlight featuring The Market in Fort Mill, Carowinds extending 2020 season passes into 2021, Harbor Chase in Rock Hill making sure seniors are loved during this difficult time and a senior on Winthrop University’s men’s soccer team who talks about adjusting to online classes and a canceled season.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus coverage!