CN2 Newscast 3/20/20

Our newscast consists of all things Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it’s impacting all areas of life.

Blood shortages due to social distancing and blood drives canceled, the Catawba Indian Nation testing those who are members of federally recognized tribes free of charge, the upcoming third reading of the Carolina Panthers project vote – will York County be able to include public comment, the end of week one for parents and teachers making sure students don’t fall behind, Winthrop University moving to an online only curriculum, Spring commencement ceremonies postponed for most schools in the state and our latest CN2 Athlete of the Week, Sydney Johnson, a Falcon Softball player

