Lake Wylie Brewing Company Pizza Challenge

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lake Wylie Brewing Company is giving away free pizzas to those in need for every $5 donation they receive.

They’re calling it the Rocco challenge, after the owners nephew Rocco Mastrantoni who lost his life in a battle against a rare cancer. Now, his uncle says in the wake of the Coronavirus restaurant dinning restrictions he’s found a lot of community volunteers who are donating both money and time to get pizza’s delivered to anyone who’s needs one.

“The community has feed us for the past three years…and you know kept us fed so you know by just showing up to spend money and we want to turn around and re-help the community because you just have to this is the time…it’s a crisis,” says Lake Wylie Brewing Co. co-owner, Jamie Head.

Jamie Head is challenging restaurants in the surrounding area to give back in the same way. For more information on how you can get involved check out our featured links page.