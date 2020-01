With no warming center operating in Lancaster County this year – agencies are scrambling to help the homeless with nowhere to go, the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosting the City of York’s state of the community event, the Fort Mill School District honoring those who have made great impacts in education during its 2019 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and details on the Big South Women’s Lacrosse preseason poll.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!