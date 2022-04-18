CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEW) – According to South Carolina DHEC, York County’s COVID community level is considered LOW in positive cases. In Chester and Lancaster counties, the reported cases are much lower.

Ladies from one local church, so moved after realizing 2 families with ties to their Lifepointe Church community has children battling cancer that they are stepping up to help out.

Plus, in CN2 Sports a big weekend of Eagles battling the Bulldogs in Boiling Springs Jeremy Wynder will let you know if Winthrop soared of Gardner Webb’s bite, but first it’s almost playoff time on one high school field.

We have that preview and more.