CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Richburg Fire Chief says they have surpassed more calls this year compared to this time last year. With only 2 full time employees and 2 part time employees, they are having to rely heavily on volunteers.

Plus, Health leaders are urging the EPA to quickly address and take action against New Indy Containerboard over the odor that sparked thousands of complaints against the paper mill.

And, a great reunion story where a coach and her pet, who had been missing for a week, are reunited during practice.