CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Lancaster Bruins vs South Pointe Stallions

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On CN2’s Friday Night Flashback the Lancaster Bruins take on the South Pointe Stallions.

Stallion, Mason Pickett Hicks, displayed an outstanding performance by repeatedly reaching the end zone, with his offensive line dominating the Bruins during the second half.

This offensive prowess resulted in South Pointe scoring 29 points, ultimately fending off a determined Lancaster team.

Friday Night Flashback is made possible by Elite Air & Heat, your hometown service team for HVAC repairs, replacements & more.