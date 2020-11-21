CN2 Digital Scoreboard: Football Playoffs Round 2

High School Football in action tonight as the second round of the playoffs kick-off. We have three local teams still in the fight for a state title.

A.C. Flora 41 – CN2 Sports Coverage

South Pointe 14

Catawba Ridge 41

Irmo 21

Dorman 21 – CN2 Game of the Week

Northwestern 27

Two of our local high school teams will compete in the Upper State Championships on Friday, November 27th.

Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the A.C. Flora vs. South Pointe football game.

And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is Comporium channel 103 and 1103.