ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety joining forces with law enforcement in North Carolina for the multi-state Sober or Slammer Enforcement Event.

Hands Across the Border wraps up the Sober or Slammer on September 5.

There will be safety checkpoints in York County on Highway 321 in York County at the North Carolina State Line.

South Carolina Highway Patrol