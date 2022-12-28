CN2 Digital Dashboard – Mike Doty Memorial Event and GoFundMe for a Firefighter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the fifth annual Mike Doty Memorial Event is set to take place Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 A.M. until 3 P.M. It will be a family friendly event with barbeque plates available for a donation, or free for any first responders, Military and veterans.

Also, The Rock Hill Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell, who had been part of the RHFD Engine 6 for nearly eight years. So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $19,000 out of the $25,000 dollar goal.